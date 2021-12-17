How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on December 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

In Boston, San Francisco, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum leads Boston against Golden State after 42-point game

Golden State Warriors (23-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (14-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Golden State Warriors after Jayson Tatum scored 42 points in the Celtics’ 117-103 win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics are 7-4 in home games. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.3 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Warriors have gone 9-3 away from home. Golden State scores 111.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 26.2 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Celtics. Grant Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Stephen Curry is averaging 26.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 108.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 107.4 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.2 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Bruno Fernando: day to day (back).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).