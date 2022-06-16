How to Watch 2022 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Game 6 Live Online on June 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

In the Bay Area, Boston, and Nationally, Game 6 is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will simulcast the game on ESPN3, which is available with their Sling Orange Plan. For a limited time, you can get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, for Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game 6, it won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, if you live out of the country you can watch nearly every playoff game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Golden State looks to clinch NBA Finals against Boston in game 6

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -4; over/under is 210

NBA FINALS: Warriors lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the series over the Boston Celtics in game six of the NBA Finals. The Warriors defeated the Celtics 104-94 in the last meeting. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 26 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points.

The Celtics are 28-13 on their home court. Boston ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 3.9.

The Warriors are 22-19 in road games. Golden State is the Western Conference leader with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

Stephen Curry is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Wiggins is shooting 46.0% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 101.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee).