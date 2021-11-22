How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. While in Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Houston plays Boston on 10-game road slide

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (1-15, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (9-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits Boston looking to break its 10-game road skid.

The Celtics are 4-3 in home games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 22.9 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 5.4.

The Rockets are 0-10 on the road. Houston has a 0-10 record against teams above .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 107-97 in the last matchup on Oct. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston.

Christian Wood is averaging 16.2 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 104.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.1 points per game.

Rockets: 0-10, averaging 100.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (knee), Jaylen Brown: day to day (hamstring).

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (thigh).