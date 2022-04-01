How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston.



Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum leads Boston into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Pacers (25-52, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Indiana. He ranks eighth in the league scoring 27.0 points per game.

The Celtics are 30-18 in conference games. Boston is the league leader giving up only 104.0 points per game while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Pacers have gone 11-36 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is seventh in the league with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Jackson averaging 1.6.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 128-107 on Feb. 27. Oshae Brissett scored 27 points to help lead the Pacers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 27.0 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston.

Chris Duarte is averaging 13.1 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 114.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee).

Pacers: Oshae Brissett: out (back), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Isaiah Jackson: out (headache), Myles Turner: out for season (foot), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Chris Duarte: out (toe), Malcolm Brogdon: out (rest).