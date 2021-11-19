How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, NBC Sports Boston, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Boston, aims to end road slide

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (8-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (7-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to end its three-game road losing streak when the Lakers play Boston.

The Celtics have gone 2-3 in home games. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 7.3.

The Lakers are 1-3 on the road. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 15.0 fast break points per game led by Talen Horton-Tucker averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 24.2 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Celtics. Dennis Schroder is averaging 17.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games for Boston.

Anthony Davis is scoring 23.8 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 102.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 105.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Jaylen Brown: out (leg).

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).