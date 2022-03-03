How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Morant leads Memphis against Boston after 52-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (43-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (37-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Boston Celtics after Ja Morant scored 52 points in the Grizzlies’ 118-105 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Celtics are 21-11 on their home court. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 23.9 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 5.4.

The Grizzlies are 22-10 on the road. Memphis is second in the NBA scoring 113.9 points per game while shooting 45.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 25.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Jaylen Brown is averaging 20.7 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Morant is averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 123.5 points, 54.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Grizzlies: John Konchar: day to day (ankle), Yves Pons: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).