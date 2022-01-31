How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on January 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, NBC Sports Boston, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum and the Celtics take on the Heat

Miami Heat (32-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (26-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat. Tatum currently ranks seventh in the league averaging 26.2 points per game.

The Celtics are 17-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 7.3.

The Heat are 20-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks sixth in the NBA with 25.8 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 8.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 95-78 on Nov. 4. Jaylen Brown scored 17 points points to help lead the Celtics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 43.1% and averaging 26.2 points for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Tyler Herro is scoring 20.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 108.6 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.2 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Kyle Lowry: out (personal), Jimmy Butler: day to day (toe).