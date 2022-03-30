How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, NBC Sports Boston, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum and the Celtics play the Heat

Miami Heat (48-28, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat. Tatum is currently eighth in the NBA scoring 27.1 points per game.

The Celtics are 30-17 in conference matchups. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 3.9.

The Heat are 30-16 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.3 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 122-92 on Feb. 1. Jaylen Brown scored 29 points points to help lead the Celtics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 27.1 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 24.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Al Horford: day to day (personal), Jaylen Brown: day to day (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Jayson Tatum: day to day (knee).

Heat: Caleb Martin: day to day (achilles).