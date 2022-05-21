How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 3 Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

In Memphis, Bay Area, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will simulcast the game on ESPN3, which is available with their Sling Orange Plan. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Boston, Miami square off with series tied 1-1

Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -6; over/under is 208.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat visit the Boston Celtics for game three of the Eastern Conference finals with the series tied 1-1. The Celtics defeated the Heat 127-102 in the last meeting. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points, and Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 29 points.

The Celtics have gone 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 6.9.

The Heat are 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 25.5 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Smart is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Tyler Herro is averaging 20.7 points and four assists for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 108.9 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 105.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Derrick White: out (personal), Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).

Heat: P.J. Tucker: day to day (left knee), Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring).