How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 4 Live Online on May 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Boston, Miami, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will simulcast the game on ESPN3, which is available with their Sling Orange Plan. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, if you live out of the country you can watch nearly every playoff game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Herro and the Heat visit Boston with 2-1 series lead

Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -7; over/under is 208.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Heat lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat visit the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Heat won the last matchup 109-103 on May 22 led by 31 points from Bam Adebayo, while Jaylen Brown scored 40 points for the Celtics.

The Celtics are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston leads the league allowing just 104.5 points per game while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Heat are 35-17 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is 3-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 26.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 24.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Tyler Herro is averaging 20.7 points and four assists for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 107.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 105.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: day to day (right knee).