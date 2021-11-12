How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Boston, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Bucks to face Celtics on the road

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (6-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (5-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics play the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston went 35-36 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game last season, 46.1 in the paint, 17.9 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

Milwaukee went 46-26 overall and 30-12 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Bucks averaged 120.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.2 last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (leg), Brodric Thomas: out (shoulder).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Khris Middleton: out (health and safety protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).