How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on December 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Boston, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Tatum and the Celtics

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (18-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -1.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Boston takes on Milwaukee. Tatum is eighth in the NBA averaging 25.6 points per game and Antetokounmpo ranks second in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Celtics are 8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks eighth in the NBA with 46.0 rebounds led by Tatum averaging 8.7.

The Bucks are 13-7 in conference play. Milwaukee averages 110.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 122-113 in overtime in the last matchup on Nov. 13. Dennis Schroder led the Celtics with 38 points, and Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 41.4% and averaging 25.6 points for the Celtics. Schroder is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 107.5 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 48.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Marcus Smart: day to day (illness), Bruno Fernando: out (back), Josh Richardson: out (health protocols).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back).