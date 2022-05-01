How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game 1 Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Boston, Milwaukee, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will simulcast the game on ESPN3, which is available with their Sling Orange Plan. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Celtics kick off second round against the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -4.5; over/under is 217.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Celtics host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks to start the Eastern Conference second round. Boston and Milwaukee tied the regular season series 2-2. The Bucks won the last regular season matchup 127-121 on April 7. Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 29 points, and Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 29 points.

The Celtics have gone 33-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 3.9.

The Bucks are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 115.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.9 points per game with 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Holiday is averaging 15.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 120.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 48.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Bucks: George Hill: day to day (abdominal), Khris Middleton: out (knee).