How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

When: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Boston, Milwaukee, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Milwaukee visits Boston with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -4; over/under is 214.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Bucks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last meeting 101-89 on May 1 led by 25 points from Jrue Holiday, while Jayson Tatum scored 21 points for the Celtics.

The Celtics are 33-19 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.8 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Bucks are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.6% from deep. Sandro Mamukelashvili leads the Bucks shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 45.3% and averaging 26.9 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Holiday is averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 119.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 115.0 points, 50.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Bucks: George Hill: day to day (abdominal), Khris Middleton: out (knee).