How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game 7 Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In the Boston, Milwaukee, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, plus $15 OFF Your First 2 Months. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will simulcast the game on ESPN3, which is available with their Sling Orange Plan. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, if you live outside the country, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Celtics, Bucks set for winner-take-all game 7

Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -5; over/under is 208.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference second round. The Celtics defeated the Bucks 108-95 in the last meeting. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 46 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 44 points.

The Celtics are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 111.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Bucks are 33-19 in conference matchups. Milwaukee leads the NBA with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.9 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 108.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 105.9 points, 49.1 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee).