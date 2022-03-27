How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum and the Celtics face the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (46-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tatum is eighth in the NBA scoring 27.0 points per game.

The Celtics are 25-12 on their home court. Boston has a 3-8 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Timberwolves are 18-19 on the road. Minnesota is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 108-103 in the last matchup on Dec. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Williams III is averaging 9.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 4.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 52.9% and averaging 24.6 points for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 118.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 123.0 points, 47.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (forearm), Jaden McDaniels: out (leg).