How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: New Orleans visits Boston, looks to end road losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (16-27, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (22-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans travels to Boston looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Celtics are 14-8 in home games. Boston is 12-16 against opponents over .500.

The Pelicans have gone 6-16 away from home. New Orleans is fourth in the NBA with 46.2 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 12.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Williams III is averaging 10 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, six rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pelicans. Herbert Jones is averaging 14.2 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 105.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 109.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Marcus Smart: out (health and safety protocols).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).