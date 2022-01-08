How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, NBC Sports Boston, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In Boston, New York, and Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Boston visits New York on 5-game road slide

Boston Celtics (18-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (18-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits New York looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Knicks are 3-5 against Atlantic Division teams. New York averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 9-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Celtics are 12-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 1-5 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics won 114-107 in the last matchup on Dec. 19. Josh Richardson led the Celtics with 27 points, and Evan Fournier led the Knicks with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 14.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

Jayson Tatum averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 24.9 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 102.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points per game.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (reconditioning), Kemba Walker: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (health and safety protocols), Brodric Thomas: out (back).