How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Boston puts home win streak on the line against Oklahoma City

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (8-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -10.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Celtics take on Oklahoma City.

The Celtics have gone 3-3 in home games. Boston ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 45.6 points per game in the paint led by Jaylen Brown averaging 11.0.

The Thunder have gone 2-5 away from home. Oklahoma City has the NBA’s lowest-scoring offense, averaging just 98.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 40.4% and averaging 25.0 points for the Celtics. Dennis Schroder is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 20.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 104.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.4 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 97.1 points, 50.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Jaylen Brown: out (hamstring).

Thunder: Derrick Favors: out (rest).