How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Online on November 14, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, NBC Sports Boston, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

In Boston, Oklahoma City, and nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Oklahoma City visits Boston following Tatum's 43-point performance

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (10-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -11; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Jayson Tatum scored 43 points in the Boston Celtics’ 117-108 win against the Detroit Pistons.

The Celtics have gone 5-1 in home games. Boston scores 119.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Thunder are 2-4 in road games. Oklahoma City is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 115.8 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 32.3 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

Tre Mann is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 11.1 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 54.3% and averaging 28.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Darius Bazley: day to day (ankle).