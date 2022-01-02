How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on January 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Orlando faces Boston on 4-game skid

Orlando Magic (7-29, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (16-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to end its four-game losing streak with a victory against Boston.

The Celtics are 11-10 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is 9-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Magic are 4-21 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando has a 1-19 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup on Nov. 3, with Jaylen Brown scoring 28 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Franz Wagner is averaging 15.8 points for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 106.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 102.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Sam Hauser: out (health protocols), Enes Freedom: out (health and safety protocols), Aaron Nesmith: out (health and safety protocols), Bruno Fernando: out (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (health protocols), Justin Jackson: out (health and safety protocols).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Mychal Mulder: out (health and safety protocols), Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Cole Anthony: day to day (ankle), Mo Bamba: out (ankle), Robin Lopez: out (health and safety protocols).