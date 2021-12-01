How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Boston, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum and the Celtics take on the 76ers

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (11-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (11-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tatum is 10th in the NBA averaging 24.3 points per game.

The Celtics are 2-3 against the rest of their division. Boston is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The 76ers are 0-4 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 24.3 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Celtics. Dennis Schroder is averaging 20.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 18 points and five assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 105.8 points, 49.4 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points per game.

76ers: 3-7, averaging 104.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (illness), Dennis Schroder: day to day (ankle).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back).