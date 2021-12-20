How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on December 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Boston, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Philadelphia faces Boston, aims to halt 3-game skid

Philadelphia 76ers (15-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (15-15, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup with Boston as losers of three games in a row.

The Celtics are 10-8 in conference matchups. Boston has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The 76ers are 0-6 against Atlantic Division opponents. Philadelphia allows 106.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup on Dec. 2. Jayson Tatum scored 26 points points to help lead the Celtics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Celtics. Josh Richardson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Seth Curry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid is averaging 25.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 101.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Al Horford: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Dennis Schroder: day to day (illness), Sam Hauser: out (health protocols), Romeo Langford: day to day (neck), Jabari Parker: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Richardson: out (health and safety protocols), Brodric Thomas: out (health and safety protocols).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Georges Niang: out (health and safety protocols), Shake Milton: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Drummond: out (health and safety protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: day to day (illness).