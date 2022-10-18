 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Preseason Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Boston, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Celtics host the 76ers to begin season

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -3; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers for the season opener.

Boston finished 51-31 overall and 9-7 in Atlantic Division action last season. The Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 39.6 from deep.

Philadelphia went 6-10 in Atlantic Division play and 27-14 on the road last season. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 107.3 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

76ers: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.