How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Preseason Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

When: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Boston, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Celtics host the 76ers to begin season

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -3; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers for the season opener.

Boston finished 51-31 overall and 9-7 in Atlantic Division action last season. The Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 39.6 from deep.

Philadelphia went 6-10 in Atlantic Division play and 27-14 on the road last season. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 107.3 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

76ers: None listed.