How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on December 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Boston faces Phoenix, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (16-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into the matchup against Phoenix as losers of three straight games.

The Celtics have gone 9-7 in home games. Boston ranks seventh in the league with 46.0 rebounds led by Robert Williams III averaging 8.9.

The Suns have gone 11-3 away from home. Phoenix is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting on Dec. 11. JaVale McGee scored 21 points to help lead the Suns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Devin Booker is shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 23.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Cameron Johnson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 3-7, averaging 105.1 points, 46.0 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 48.0 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Sam Hauser: out (health protocols), C.J. Miles: out (health and safety protocols), Marcus Smart: out (hand), Enes Freedom: out (health and safety protocols), Aaron Nesmith: out (health and safety protocols), Bruno Fernando: out (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (health protocols), Justin Jackson: out (health and safety protocols).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (health protocols), Abdel Nader: out (health and safety protocols), Jae Crowder: out (health and safety protocols), Ish Wainright: out (back).