How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum leads Boston into matchup with Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (18-26, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the Portland Trail Blazers. Tatum currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.2 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 15-9 at home. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 105.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Trail Blazers have gone 4-15 away from home. Portland allows 112.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 5 the Celtics won 145-117 led by 31 points from Tatum, while CJ McCollum scored 24 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 41.5% and averaging 25.2 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Anfernee Simons averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 16.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 105.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot), Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Robert Williams III: out (personal), Marcus Smart: out (health and safety protocols).

Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (personal), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee), Nassir Little: day to day (knee).