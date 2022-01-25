How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Sacramento visits Boston after Tatum's 51-point game

Sacramento Kings (18-30, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays the Sacramento Kings after Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the Boston Celtics’ 116-87 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Celtics are 15-10 in home games. Boston is 13-17 against opponents over .500.

The Kings are 6-14 on the road. Sacramento is 9-18 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

Buddy Hield averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 23.7 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 106.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 114.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle).