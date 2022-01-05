How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on January 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: San Antonio visits Boston following Brown's 50-point performance

San Antonio Spurs (14-21, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the San Antonio Spurs after Jaylen Brown scored 50 points in the Celtics’ 116-111 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic.

The Celtics have gone 11-7 at home. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.2 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Spurs are 7-12 on the road. San Antonio is third in the Western Conference scoring 111.5 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Celtics 96-88 in their last meeting on Nov. 27. Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 29 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.6 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 44.8% and averaging 28.1 points over the past 10 games for Boston.

Murray is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Derrick White is averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 118.4 points, 48.2 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Sam Hauser: out (health protocols), Brodric Thomas: day to day (back), Romeo Langford: day to day (illness), Robert Williams III: day to day (toe), Jayson Tatum: day to day (health protocols), Justin Jackson: out (health and safety protocols).

Spurs: Dejounte Murray: out (conditioning), Doug McDermott: out (health protocols), Devontae Cacok: out (health and safety protocols), Lonnie Walker IV: out (health protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).