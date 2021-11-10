 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Boston Celtics face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Boston≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Toronto puts road win streak on the line against Boston

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (6-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (4-6, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Raptors face Boston.

Boston finished 35-36 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.3 last season.

Toronto finished 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.7 last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 115-83 in the last matchup on Oct. 22.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (leg).

Raptors: Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (calf).

