How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Boston + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Boston + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum and Mitchell clash in Boston-Utah matchup

Utah Jazz (45-27, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (45-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell meet when Boston hosts Utah. Tatum ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 27.0 points per game and Mitchell is 10th in the league averaging 26.0 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 24-12 in home games. Boston ranks third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 46.2 rebounds. Robert Williams III leads the Celtics with 9.6 boards.

The Jazz have gone 19-16 away from home. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 36.5% from deep. Royce O’Neale paces the Jazz shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 137-130 on Dec. 4. Mitchell scored 34 points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Smart is averaging 12.1 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 34.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mitchell is averaging 26 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 116.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points per game.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 48.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Marcus Smart: out (illness).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Danuel House Jr.: out (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf).

