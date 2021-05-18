NBA Play-In Game: How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards on May 18, 2021 Live Online

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Boston ambled to the end of its schedule, following up a season-best, six-game win streak by dropping 10 of its final 15. Washington comes into Tuesday with momentum despite dealing with the coronavirus issues, and assorted injuries which included two starters lost for the season in center Thomas Bryant and first-round draft pick Deni Avdija.

The loser will play the winner of Tuesday’s other play-in pairing between No. 10 Charlotte and No. 9 Indiana for the eighth seed and a first-round matchup with East top seed Philadelphia.

All Live TV Streaming Options