How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Washington≥ $84.99---
NBC Sports Boston≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston + 31 Top Cable Channels

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Preview: Washington visits Boston after Tatum's 41-point showing

By The Associated Press
Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (2-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)
Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Washington Wizards after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Celtics’ 140-129 overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Boston went 35-36 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Celtics gave up 111.3 points per game while committing 20.5 fouls last season.

Washington went 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Wizards averaged 116.6 points per game last season, 20.1 on free throws and 30.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (left calf), Al Horford: out (left adductor).
Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Anthony Gill: out (right calf), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Cassius Winston: out (left hamstring).

