How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Preview: Washington visits Boston after Tatum's 41-point showing

By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (2-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Washington Wizards after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Celtics’ 140-129 overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Boston went 35-36 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Celtics gave up 111.3 points per game while committing 20.5 fouls last season.

Washington went 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Wizards averaged 116.6 points per game last season, 20.1 on free throws and 30.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (left calf), Al Horford: out (left adductor).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Anthony Gill: out (right calf), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Cassius Winston: out (left hamstring).