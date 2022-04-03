How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Tatum leads Boston into matchup with Washington

Washington Wizards (34-43, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (48-30, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards. Tatum is currently eighth in the NBA averaging 27.1 points per game.

The Celtics are 31-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is the league leader allowing just 104.3 points per game while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Wizards are 24-24 in Eastern Conference play. Washington averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 9-18 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 23 the Celtics won 116-87 led by 51 points from Tatum, while Bradley Beal scored 19 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 27.1 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is shooting 53.5% and averaging 26.9 points over the past 10 games for Boston.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 118.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 43.0 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Nik Stauskas: out (right ankle sprain).

Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (knee).