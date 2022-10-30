How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Today on October 30, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Washington plays Boston for conference matchup

Washington Wizards (3-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays Washington in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Boston went 33-19 in Eastern Conference play and 28-13 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 24.5 assists per game on 36.7 made field goals last season.

Washington went 35-47 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards averaged 108.6 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 31.5 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Corey Kispert: out (ankle).