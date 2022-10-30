 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Today on October 30, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Boston Celtics face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards

In Boston the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Boston + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics Game Preview: Washington plays Boston for conference matchup

Washington Wizards (3-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston plays Washington in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Boston went 33-19 in Eastern Conference play and 28-13 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 24.5 assists per game on 36.7 made field goals last season.

Washington went 35-47 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards averaged 108.6 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 31.5 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Corey Kispert: out (ankle).

