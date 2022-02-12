How to Watch Duke vs. Boston College Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Boston College Eagles face the #7 Duke Blue Devils from Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils

When: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST

TV: ACC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Boston College vs. Duke game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ACC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Duke on fuboTV?

You can watch the Boston College vs. Duke game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Duke on Sling TV?

You can watch the Boston College vs. Duke game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Boston College vs. Duke game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Boston College vs. Duke game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Boston College vs. Duke on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Boston College vs. Duke game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Duke on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Boston College vs. Duke game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Boston College vs. Duke on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Boston College vs. Duke game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Duke vs. Boston College Game Preview: Boston College hosts No. 7 Duke after Keels' 25-point showing

Duke Blue Devils (20-4, 10-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-13, 4-8 ACC)

, ; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke visits the Boston College Eagles after Trevor Keels scored 25 points in Duke’s 82-64 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 in home games. Boston College has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils have gone 10-3 against ACC opponents. Duke scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.4 points per game.

The Eagles and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Brevin Galloway is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Wendell Moore is averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.