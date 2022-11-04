How to Watch Duke vs. Boston College Game Live Online on November 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston College Eagles face the Duke Blue Devils from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils

The Boston College vs. Duke game will be streaming on ESPN2

Duke vs. Boston College Game Preview: Duke a win away from bowl eligibility as it visits BC

Duke (5-3, 2-2 ACC) at Boston College (2-6, 1-4), Friday, 7 p.m. EST (ESPN2)

Line: Duke by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Boston College leads 5-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After notching just three victories last season, first-year coach Mike Elko has Duke is on the verge of bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. Boston College is coming off its third straight loss and first ever to UConn. Eagles coach Jeff Hafley said he’s “very confident” of his job security. But BC is just 2-8 in its last 10 games and is suddenly trying to avoid its first season with nine losses since 2015. Including Duke, the Eagles’ final four opponents all have winning records.

KEY MATCHUP

Duke defensive line vs. Boston College offensive line. The Eagles played with their eighth different offensive line combination this season last week and are likely headed for more shakeups after freshman tackle Jude Bowry left the UConn loss with an injury after just nine plays. The Blue Devils have been turnover machines this season and are coming off registering a program-high eight turnovers (three interceptions and five fumbles) in their 45-21 win over Miami on Oct. 22

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Duke: QB Riley Leonard. The sophomore is 143 of 223 passing for 1,693 yards with 10 touchdowns and he is tied for third in the ACC in pass completion percentage (64%). He is coming off rushing for three touchdowns against the Hurricanes.

Boston College: WR Zay Flowers. He has eight career 100-yard receiving games and leads the team with 54 catches for 726 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

After finishing the 2021 season last in the ACC and tied for 108th nationally in turnover margin, the Blue Devils are first in the league and second nationally this season with a plus-1.75 turnovers per game, trailing only USC (plus-2) … Duke is first in the country with 15 fumble recoveries. … Duke has recorded 200-plus rushing yards five times this season and ranks second in the ACC and 21st nationally with 205.1 yards per game. … BC’s opening-week O-line has combined to miss 13 starts, with two players out for the season. …. The Eagles have amassed 1,170 yards or 47% of their offense this season on runs of 15-plus yards and passes of 20-plus yards. … Flowers is one of three players in the nation with four TD catches of 50 or more yards.