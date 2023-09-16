How to Watch Florida State vs. Boston College 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

To reach the College Football Playoffs, a conference title is the most direct route. That venture begins in earnest for the #4 Florida State Seminoles when they take on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 12 noon ET from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The Seminoles rebounded last year to earn 10 wins, and now coach Mike Norvell and his team have their eyes on a return to a time when FSU was always high in the rankings. Can Boston College slow them down? Watch exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Florida State Seminoles

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 12 noon ET

Saturday, Sept. 16 at 12 noon ET Location: Alumni Stadium | 140 Commonwealth Ave, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

Alumni Stadium | 140 Commonwealth Ave, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 TV: ABC

About Boston College vs. Florida State

Florida State’s national title hopes begin with quarterback Jordan Travis, one of the nation’s best. He has thrown for 517 yards and six touchdowns - four of them to Keon Coleman. The Seminoles are coming off a 10-win season and began this year’s campaign with a huge statement win over [LSU]. They followed that last week with a blowout victory over [Southern Miss] before they now open their ACC slate.

Boston College opened the season with a victory over [Holy Cross] before suffering a close defeat to [Northern Illinois]. Now, dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos and the Eagles have a chance for an early season upset. Castellanos has thrown for 339 yards and four touchdowns while running for another 136 yards and a score. But the key might be the defense, which will have to perform better than surrendering at least 24 points in its first two contests.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

The Florida State vs. Boston College game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ABC on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Florida State on DIRECTV STREAM?

See if an upset occurs in the Boston College vs. Florida State game on ABC with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Florida State on Fubo?

Find th ebest seat in the house and enjoy the Boston College vs. Florida State game on ABC with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Florida State on Hulu Live TV?

Watch the Boston College vs. Florida State game on ABC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Florida State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Boston College vs. Florida State game on ABC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Florida State on Sling TV?

Yes, you can. Sling TV offers ABC in its Blue plan in eight major markets across the country: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno. So if you live near one of these cities, you can watch with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Florida State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Boston College vs. Florida State game on the streaming service.