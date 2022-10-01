How to Watch Louisville vs. Boston College Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Boston College Eagles face the Louisville Cardinals from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston College Eagles vs. Louisville Cardinals

Louisville vs. Boston College Game Preview: Boston College, Louisville both seeking 1st ACC wins

Louisville (2-2, 0-2 ACC) at Boston College (1-3, 0-2), Saturday, noon ET (ACC Network)

Line: Louisville by 15 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Louisville leads 8-6

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams are looking for their first wins in the Atlantic Coast Conference and hoping to avoid falling into last place in the Atlantic Division.

KEY MATCHUP

Boston College offensive line vs. Louisville pass rush. With five new starters protecting him, BC QB Phil Jurkovec has been sacked 14 times in four games. The Cardinals pass rush has 13 sacks to tie for 13th in the Bowl Subdivision. DE YaYa Diaby has a team-high four sacks and is averaging 1.5 tackles for loss. Both totals put him in the top 20 nationally.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham. He ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in a 41-3 victory over South Florida. He ran for three touchdowns and 133 yards in last year’s victory over Boston College. With 207 yards of total offense, he would pass Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and move into fifth all-time on the ACC list.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers. After catching two touchdown passes in the season opener against Rutgers, Flowers caught just one TD in the next three games. In all, he has 29 catches for 330 yards for a career-low 11.4 yards per catch.

FACTS & FIGURES

BC has won three of the last five matchups. … BC has held both its Power Five opponents to under 160 yards passing. The Eagles are 30th in the country and third in the ACC at 179.7 passing yards allowed per game. … Jurkovec has completed passes to at least six different receivers in each game. … Cunningham accounted for 299 yards against USF and became the eighth quarterback in NCAA history to exceed 8,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing. He is within six rushing scores of tying Lamar Jackson (50). … The Cardinals committed just five penalties for 59 yards a week after being flagged 11 times for 81 yards. … The Cardinals recorded their fifth 500-yard game offensively under Scott Satterfield.