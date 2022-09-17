How to Watch Maine vs. Boston College Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Boston College Eagles face the Maine Black Bears from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston College Eagles vs. Maine Black Bears

When: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Maine vs. Boston College Game Preview: Boston College looks for 1st win of season against Maine

Maine (0-2) at Boston College (0-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ACC Regional Sports Networks)

Line: No early line from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Boston College leads 6-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Boston College has started 0-2 for just the second time since 1994. A loss to FCS team Maine would be another level of disappointment, though. The Black Bears are looking for their first win over BC since 1915.

KEY MATCHUP

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec has four touchdowns and three interceptions through two games. He’ll have to avoid a resurgent Maine pass rush that has recorded six sacks through two games — half of its 2021 total. Maine is sixth in the FCS in pass defense, allowing 116.0 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boston College: WR Zay Flowers caught four passes for 79 yards against Virginia Tech last week. He needs one touchdown reception to move into a tie for second on the BC career list with 20. He is sixth in school history with 2,175 receiving yards.

Maine: QB Joe Fagnano has thrown only one interception in his last 137 attempts and averages 171 passing yards per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Maine won the first three matchups in the series but Boston College has won the last six. They last met in 2015, when BC won 24-3. … The Eagles have won 32 straight games against FCS/I-AA opponents. All three of BC’s losses came in 1978. … BC is 173-81-12 all-time against New England opponents, winning 33 in a row since a loss to Holy Cross in 1978.