How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Boston College Game Live Without Cable for Free

On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Boston College Eagles face the Northern Illinois Huskies from Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA). The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston College Eagles vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

5-Day Free Trial $99.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Boston College vs. Northern Illinois game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ACC Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Northern Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Boston College vs. Northern Illinois game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Northern Illinois on Fubo?

You can watch the Boston College vs. Northern Illinois game on ACC Network with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Northern Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Boston College vs. Northern Illinois game on ACC Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Northern Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Boston College vs. Northern Illinois game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Boston College vs. Northern Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Boston College vs. Northern Illinois game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boston College vs. Northern Illinois on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Boston College vs. Northern Illinois game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Northern Illinois vs. Boston College Game Preview: Boston College hopes to get season off to fast start against Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois (3-9 in 2022) at Boston College (3-9), noon ET (ACC Network)

Line: Boston College by 9½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Boston College leads 3-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Boston College would like to celebrate a return to bowl eligibility in its 125th season of football. But after a 3-9 record last year, the Eagles need to collect early wins before heading into the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule if they are going to make it. Northern Illinois would like a do-over for its last matchup with BC, in 2017, when the potential game-tying 39-yard field goal hit the crossbar in the final seconds, leaving the Eagles with a 23-20 victory.

KEY MATCHUP

Boston College must establish its running game after perhaps the worst rushing season in program history. Pat Garwo returns in the backfield, and he’s hoping to take advantage of an offensive line that is returning from an injury-depleted 2022 in which Eagles ran for their fewest yards since at least 1955. Northern Illinois’ defensive line is led by experienced tackles James Ester and Devonte O’Malley and end Ray Thomas, who combined for 22 tackles for loss last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northern Illinois: QB Rocky Lombardi led the Huskies to the Mid-American Conference championship two years ago but played only four games last season because of a knee injury. If he can return to his 2021 form, Northern Illinois could be back in contention for the league title.

Boston College: G Christian Mahogany is the anchor of an offensive line that much depends on. He started 22 games in 2020-21 but missed all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The Eagles are counting on him to shore up the run and pass blocking.

FACTS & FIGURES

The BC offensive line missed a combined 33 games in 2022, with nine different players getting a start. … QB Emmett Morehead started the last four games, with the lone win coming against No. 16 North Carolina State, snapping a 25-game losing streak against ranked opponents. … With the departure of WR Zay Flowers, who set BC receiving records before becoming first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens, Central Florida transfer Ryan O’Keefe could be Morehead’s top target. He had 157 catches over the past two years and also returned kicks for the Golden Knights. … Northern Illinois brings back six starters from an OL that allowed just 12 sacks last season, 10th in the country. … The Huskies are 3-8 versus ACC opponents, beating Georgia Tech 22-21 in the 2021 opener.