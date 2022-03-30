How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

When: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options