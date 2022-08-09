How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on August 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, NESN, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Outside those markers, the game is available on TBS. You can watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Braves look to break skid in game against the Red Sox

Atlanta Braves (64-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-56, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (4-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -157, Red Sox +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves aim to end their three-game slide with a win over the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 26-27 record in home games and a 54-56 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 40-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has gone 27-24 in road games and 64-46 overall. The Braves have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

The matchup Tuesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 60 RBI for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 10-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 33 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 12-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Braves: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (neck), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (lower body), Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)