MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on August 10, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Game Preview: Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Atlanta Braves (65-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-57, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Red Sox +120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to end a three-game slide when they play the Atlanta Braves.

Boston has gone 26-28 in home games and 54-57 overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks third in the AL.

Atlanta has a 28-24 record on the road and a 65-46 record overall. The Braves have a 44-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 24 home runs while slugging .586. Jarren Duran is 6-for-31 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 30 home runs while slugging .594. William Contreras is 9-for-33 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Braves: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)