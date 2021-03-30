Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves on March 30, 2021 Live Online
On Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves
- When: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: NESN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since YouTube TV – no longer carry NESN – fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Red Sox games all year long.
If you are a Braves fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
If you want to stream games on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NESN
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-