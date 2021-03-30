Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves on March 30, 2021 Live Online

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT

TV: NESN

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since YouTube TV – no longer carry NESN – fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Red Sox games all year long.

If you are a Braves fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.