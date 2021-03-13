 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Spring Training Game on March 13, 2021 Live Online No Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Boston Red Sox face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on NESNplus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

In the Boston area, the game is streaming on NESNplus, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. After YouTube TV dropped the channel in the fall, fuboTV and AT&T TV are the only services you can use to stream Red Sox games all season long.

If you are a Braves fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Southeast all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NESNplus≥ $84.99----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESNplus + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESNplus + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESNplus + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy