Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on April 1, 2021 Live Online

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT

TV: MASN and NESN

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Orioles and Nationals games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since YouTube TV – no longer carry NESN – fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Red Sox games all year long.

If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Red Sox/Orioles game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Orioles vs. Red Sox Preview

Projected Lineup