Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on April 1, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles
- When: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
- TV: MASN and NESN
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Orioles and Nationals games all year long.
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since YouTube TV – no longer carry NESN – fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Red Sox games all year long.
If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Red Sox/Orioles game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Orioles vs. Red Sox Preview
Projected Lineup
Boston Red Sox
- Kiké Hernández, 2B
- Alex Verdugo, CF
- J.D. Martinez, DH
- Xander Bogaerts, SS
- Rafael Devers, 3B
- Hunter Renfroe, RF
- Christian Vázquez, C
- Marwin Gonzalez, LF
- Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Baltimore Orioles
- Cedric Mullins, CF
- Trey Mancini, 1B
- Anthony Santander, RF
- Ryan Mountcastle, LF
- Maikel Franco, 3B
- Austin Hays, DH
- Freddy Galvis, SS
- Pedro Severino, C
- Pat Valaika, 2B