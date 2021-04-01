 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on April 1, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Orioles and Nationals games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.  Since YouTube TV – no longer carry NESN – fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Red Sox games all year long.

If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Red Sox/Orioles game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
MASN≥ $84.99------
NESN≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Orioles vs. Red Sox Preview

Projected Lineup

Boston Red Sox

  1. Kiké Hernández, 2B
  2. Alex Verdugo, CF
  3. J.D. Martinez, DH
  4. Xander Bogaerts, SS
  5. Rafael Devers, 3B
  6. Hunter Renfroe, RF
  7. Christian Vázquez, C
  8. Marwin Gonzalez, LF
  9. Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Baltimore Orioles

  1. Cedric Mullins, CF
  2. Trey Mancini, 1B
  3. Anthony Santander, RF
  4. Ryan Mountcastle, LF
  5. Maikel Franco, 3B
  6. Austin Hays, DH
  7. Freddy Galvis, SS
  8. Pedro Severino, C
  9. Pat Valaika, 2B
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy