How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on April 3, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Stream Links

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, MASN’s overflow channel, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.  Since YouTube TV – no longer carry NESN – fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Red Sox games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
MASN2≥ $84.99------
NESN≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN2 and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 30 Top Cable Channels

