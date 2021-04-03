How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on April 3, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Stream Links

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT

TV: MASN2 and NESN

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, MASN’s overflow channel, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since YouTube TV – no longer carry NESN – fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Red Sox games all year long.

