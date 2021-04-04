How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on April 4, 2021 Live Online: Live Stream, Channels, TV

On Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT

TV: MASN2 and NESN

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, MASN’s overflow channel, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is your only option to stream Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since YouTube TV – no longer carry NESN – fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Red Sox games all year long.

Baltimore has taken the first two games in the season from the Red Sox. Boston will send Garrett Richards to the mound in an effort to avoid the sweep against the Orioles, who will look to Bruce Zimmerman to take the series.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.