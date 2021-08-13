How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: MASN and NESN

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -230, Orioles +191; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Baltimore will play on Friday.

The Red Sox are 34-24 on their home turf. Boston is slugging .438 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with a .574 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Orioles are 21-38 on the road. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .386.

The Orioles won the last meeting 4-1. Tanner Scott earned his second victory and Trey Mancini went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Baltimore. Matt Andriese registered his second loss for Boston.