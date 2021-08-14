How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT

TV: MASN and NESN

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (3-12, 5.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox -275, Orioles +226; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to take on the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 35-24 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .440 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a mark of .569.

The Orioles are 21-39 on the road. Baltimore is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .322.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 8-1. Nick Pivetta earned his ninth victory and Bobby Dalbec went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI for Boston. Spenser Watkins took his fourth loss for Baltimore.